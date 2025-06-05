FIR Against RCB In Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Case, Complaint Says 'Criminal Negligence'

Bengaluru: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case. According to multiple news reports, the case was registered suo moto by Cubbon Park police against RCB, DNA (event manager), KSCA administrative committee among others. The FIR has stated criminal negligence on the part of the authorities. Meanwhile, Karnataka government submitted in the court today that the investigation has been handed over to the Central Investigation Department (CID) and that a special team will be formed.

The action comes after Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara met Bengaluru Police Commissioner, senior police officials, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday. Parameshwara had inspected the stampede site at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Another complaint has been filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) responsible for the deadly stampede during the RCB victory celebrations that claimed 11 lives. However, no action has been taken yet.

'RCB, KCA organised it'

In an attempt to avoid accountability, the Home Minister said that the state government had not asked the Royal Challengers Bangalore or the Karnataka Cricket Association to organise the victory celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said,“We did not request RCB or the KCA, they organised it (the victory celebration). They are the ones who brought the team to Bengaluru. The government also felt it should facilitate this, as it was the Bengaluru team. I feel very sorry that this incident happened.”The incident occurred near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to get a glimpse of RCB players after the franchise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased killed in the stampede. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference and said the government would also provide free treatment to the injured."A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured," the CM said. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Siddaramaiah said, "11 died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."The Karnataka CM further asserted that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter."I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came," CM Siddaramaiah said.

With inputs from ANI