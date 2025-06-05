Andrew Jeffers Joins Compqsoft Digital As Chief Customer Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 25 years of experience delivering Microsoft-focused enterprise solutions, Andrew has built a strong reputation for driving customer engagement, accelerating business outcomes, and providing high ROI. His expertise is designing scalable, outcome-driven strategies that ensure client success and long-term partnerships.

Before joining CompQsoft Digital, Andrew held senior leadership positions at some of the world's leading technology firms, including Deloitte, Avanade, IBM/Neudesic, TTEC, and DXC Technology. He has consistently delivered results by scaling post-sales engagement, enhancing customer health, and fostering innovation-led service delivery.

"Andrew brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of fostering growth, culture, and innovation," said Greg Moser , President and Board Member at CompQsoft Digital. "His leadership is just what we need to strengthen our focus on putting customers first. Andrew's passion for transformative customer journeys aligns with our vision, and I am confident he will elevate the experience we deliver across every touchpoint to our clients, team members, and partners."

"I'm excited to join CompQsoft Digital and build a world-class Microsoft partner organization that puts customer outcomes at the center of everything we do," said Andrew Jeffers. "Our mission is clear: to ensure customer health, drive retention, and deliver exceptional value-all through a culture grounded in innovation and excellence."

About CompQsoft Digital

CompQsoft Digital is a global Microsoft service provider and a trusted partner helping our customers bring balance to their global digital transformation initiatives. Backed by 25+ years of experience, we deliver innovative management consulting services that drive balance within your strategic programs driving business value.

We empower businesses to build agile, customer-centric solutions by harnessing the power of Microsoft technologies. Our service offerings span Cloud Modernization, Data & Analytics, Business Applications (CRM/ERP), Automation, and next-gen innovations like Generative AI and Copilots.

As an ISO-certified and CMMI Level 3 organization, CompQsoft Digital is committed to delivering excellence, accelerating growth, and transforming your digital future. Please visit: .

