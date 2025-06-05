Tria Federal Promotes Atchut Kanthamani To President, Opens New Maryland Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal has promoted Atchut Kanthamani to the new position of President. In this role, he will lead Tria's business growth and technology innovation teams.

Kanthamani, the founder and CEO of Softrams, a Tria Federal company, originally joined Tria's leadership team after Softrams was acquired in November 2024.

At Softrams, Kanthamani built a leading technology firm specializing in human-centered digital services and system modernization for federal agencies, with a focus on civilian health, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Atchut's remarkable track record of success at Softrams, where he was the heart of the growth engine and helped drive a cutting-edge technology agenda, made this appointment a natural evolution," said Tim Borchert, CEO of Tria Federal.

"By aligning critical functional teams under Atchut's leadership, we are ensuring that Tria takes full advantage of everything that helped make Softrams special,” said Borchert.“His leadership will be instrumental as we deliver digital services and technology solutions that support the health and safety of veterans, service members and civilians."

As Tria's President, Kanthamani will oversee the company's purpose-built growth and technology teams. The Softrams acquisition significantly expanded Tria's technical delivery capabilities, adding hundreds of professionals specializing in areas including artificial intelligence, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

This enhanced technical capability, now integrated into Tria Labs, the company's technology innovation group, positions Tria to evolve in real-time with its customers as the federal government modernizes and improves how it budgets, operates, and procures products and services.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role and help realize Tria's vision of transforming how government works," said Kanthamani. "I believe that we're uniquely positioned to help federal agencies navigate the complexity of modern government operations while delivering meaningful improvements in service to Americans.”

New Maryland Office

Tria opened a new, larger Maryland office in May, replacing the old Softrams headquarters, and officially inaugurated the new space on June 3 with an open house for customers and employees. The nearly-21,000 sq. ft. office is located outside the main gates of CMS in Woodlawn, MD, and will serve as a work, collaboration, and event space for hundreds of employees, partners, and customers.

