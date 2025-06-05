Gukesh, Pragg, Vaishali, Kuneru Among 15 Indians Qualified For FIDE Grand Swiss 2025
As one of the most significant events in the chess calendar, the FIDE Grand Swiss offers players a direct pathway to the Candidates Tournament. The top two finishers in the Grand Swiss will secure spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament while the top two players in the Women's Grand Swiss will qualify for the 2026 Women's Candidates Tournament.
In addition to its importance as a qualifier, the event will feature an increased prize fund. The Open prize fund has been boosted from USD 4,60,000 to USD 6,25,000 - a 36 per cent increase. The women's prize fund sees an even larger jump, from USD 1,40,000 to USD 2,30,000, up by 64 per cent.
Both tournaments will follow an 11-round Swiss format, with 170 players participating from across the globe: 114 in the Grand Swiss and 56 in the Women's Grand Swiss.
So far, 100 players have qualified for the 2025 Grand Swiss by rating, while the Women's Grand Swiss has 44 qualifiers. Only players who played at least 30 rated games are eligible.
Six new spots have been added to the women's lineup this year. Of the six new spots, four players will qualify based on the June 2025 FIDE Standard Rating List while two wild cards will be awarded by the organisers.
The final lists of participants will be confirmed after Continental spots, players nominated by the FIDE president and players nominated by the organiser are announced.
Indians qualified for FIDE Grand Swiss-
Men: Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R , Aravindh Chithambaram V R, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, Karthikeyan Murali, Abhimanyu Puranik, Aryan Chopra
Women: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh,
Reserve: Vantika Agrawal
