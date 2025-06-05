Azerbaijan Sets Up Organizing Committee For 13Th Session Of UN World Urban Forum - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An Organizing Committee has been established to hold the 13th Session of the United Nations (UN) World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, an Organizing Committee has been established to hold the WUF13 in Baku in 2026, with the following composition.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) was inaugurated in 2001 under the auspices of the United Nations to critically analyze one of the most urgent challenges confronting the global landscape today: the phenomenon of accelerated urbanization and its multifaceted ramifications on societal structures, urban environments, economic frameworks, climate dynamics, and governance strategies. The inaugural World Urban Forum (WUF) took place in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002 and has since been convened globally on a recurring basis.