Azerbaijan Set To Roll Out Subsidized Logistics Mechanism Until End Of 2025 - Official
According to him, the document they presented to the government provides for up to 70 percent privileges for products sold abroad from Azerbaijan:
"However, the privileges granted for Karabakh and East Zangezur can be applied even more than this, even up to 100 percent.
Of course, this will be temporary. We want to implement it by extending it for five years at the initial stage, and then for another five years. This will also seriously support the export of entrepreneurs operating in Karabakh," Abdullayev emphasized.
