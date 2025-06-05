Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Set To Roll Out Subsidized Logistics Mechanism Until End Of 2025 - Official


2025-06-05 08:06:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. AZPROMO will introduce a logistics subsidy mechanism within the framework of the promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand by the end of this year, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the document they presented to the government provides for up to 70 percent privileges for products sold abroad from Azerbaijan:

"However, the privileges granted for Karabakh and East Zangezur can be applied even more than this, even up to 100 percent.

Of course, this will be temporary. We want to implement it by extending it for five years at the initial stage, and then for another five years. This will also seriously support the export of entrepreneurs operating in Karabakh," Abdullayev emphasized.

