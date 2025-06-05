9-Figure Media Announces Instagram Account Hack And Urges Followers To Ignore All Messages Until Further Notice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 9-Figure Media's Instagram account has been hacked. Followers should ignore all content until further notice. The issue is being resolved with IG support.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Important Notice to Followers:

All messages, posts, or content received from the 9-Figure Media Instagram account should be disregarded immediately. This includes any messages, links, or requests that may seem unusual or suspicious.

The company strongly advises its followers not to engage with any content from the compromised account until an official statement confirms that the issue has been resolved and access to the account has been restored.

“We understand the inconvenience and concern this may cause our followers,” said Ken Louis, an executive at 9 Figure Media .“Rest assured, we are fully committed to resolving this matter as swiftly as possible. Our priority is the safety and security of our community.

We are implementing increased monitoring and conducting frequent security audits to ensure this does not happen again. We are grateful for your patience as we work to resolve the issue.”

9-Figure Media is currently collaborating with Meta's support team to recover the account, and further updates will be shared as soon as progress is made.

For any inquiries or additional information, please contact 9-Figure Media at office@9figuremedia.

About 9-Figure Media:

9-Figure Media is a top-rated, global PR agency focused on helping both startups and more established brands to get guaranteed publicity on the world's biggest news outlets, including Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, USA Today, Vogue, Elle, Inc., and many more.

We help brands build a powerful online reputation and an exciting presence that inspires trust and builds massive credibility.

