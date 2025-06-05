Imperatus Energy Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 As Congo Eyes Regional Energy Hub Ambitions

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, June 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

Oumar Semega, Founder and CEO of Congolese oil and gas trading company Imperatus Energy, has been confirmed as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation underscores both the Republic of Congo's aspirations to become a regional energy hub and Imperatus Energy's expanding influence in shaping Central Africa's energy future.

Imperatus Energy recently announced plans to explore electricity trading to complement its core operations in petroleum product marketing and logistics. This forward-looking move aligns with the company's strategy to capitalize on cross-border energy trade and play a greater role in expanding access to energy across Congo and the wider region.

Headquartered in Pointe-Noire, with strategic offices in Geneva and Dubai, Imperatus Energy has rapidly become a central player in the region's energy supply and trading ecosystem. The company specializes in the sourcing, marketing and export of LNG, crude oil, refined fuels and derivatives. It also provides essential logistics and infrastructure services – including storage, transportation, bunkering and consignment – to facilitate seamless energy trade throughout the continent.

To support its growing footprint, Imperatus works closely with refineries, storage facilities and transport operators to optimize supply chains and ensure reliable, uninterrupted delivery. Leveraging digital cargo tracking and comprehensive risk management tools, the company enhances transparency and efficiency across its network. Through partnerships with local importers and distributors, Imperatus offers flexible delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of African markets.

With a focus on innovation and regional integration, Imperatus Energy plays a pivotal role in connecting African resources to global markets while supporting domestic energy production. Under Semega's leadership, the company has emerged as a trusted partner to both governments and private sector actors, championing gas monetization initiatives and advancing energy sovereignty within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community.

“Imperatus Energy is emerging as a cornerstone of Central Africa's energy infrastructure. Through its investments in logistics, storage and distribution, the company is not only facilitating trade but strengthening the region's capacity to manage and store its own energy resources,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber.

As Imperatus Energy expands its presence and explores new frontiers in power trading, its participation at AEW 2025 will spotlight the company's role in driving investment, building resilient energy supply chains and unlocking long-term value across Africa's energy markets.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.