Uzbekistan, China's Lushang Group Discuss Prospects For Large-Scale Investment Projects
The proposed initiatives encompass the establishment of
state-of-the-art logistics hubs, advanced pharmaceutical
manufacturing facilities, and the creation of cutting-edge
educational institutions.
At the culmination of the assembly, both parties underscored the significance of enhancing bilateral discourse and delineated the forthcoming actions for pragmatic collaboration within the parameters of the articulated initiatives.
Founded in 1992 in China's Shandong Province, Lushang Group is a major state-owned enterprise operating in various sectors, including trade, healthcare, finance, logistics, education, and investment. The company currently holds total assets worth $185 million.
