Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness Signs A 10 Unit Development Agreement For The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth Texas Market, USA

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with a US-based QSR developer that will see 10 Heal Wellness locations open in and around the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Heal Wellness ("") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("").







"As we evolve our franchising framework for operations within the United States, such as preparing state specific franchising disclosures and franchising agreements, we now do so with a ten-unit commitment signed by a multi-unit franchisee. This is another step forward in the process of starting to plant our feet in the United States", said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. Finding a local development partner with a proven track record of success in the development of multi-units within the Texas market was a key factor for us. It will allow us to accelerate our growth and hit the ground running within the state of Texas."

"As we continue to grow our Heal Wellness brand coast to coast here in Canada, with active franchise agreements in 6 provinces, we are making an expansion step forward into one of the most favourable climate regions for a smoothie and ACAI bowl QSR business. The area in Dallas-Forth Worth is a prime region due to its large, health-conscious population, year-round warm climate, and rapidly growing urban centers. Cities like Dallas are home to young, active demographics who prioritize wellness, fitness, and clean eating-key audiences for Heals smoothies and açai bowls."

"Our real-estate search is already underway with our development partner as we look to identify and map out various prime and AAA locations most suitable for the demographic profile of a Heal customer. In addition to real estate, counsel has been engaged in developing state-specific franchise agreements and disclosures documents as we parallel bath our expansion efforts."







"Partnering with a development partner allows us to have boots on the ground as we proceed to establish our presence in warmer regions of North America for Heal as we continually expand the presence of our emerging brands. Working with development partners was a very important step during my previous experience with both Extreme Brandz and MTY Food Group as I helped several of their brands gain entry into the United States. I look forward to working with our franchisee as I firmly believe we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us as we accelerate the growth of our Heal Wellness brand in an asset light franchise model."

"Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we remain focused on growing through both internal launches and targeted M&A within Canada and the US. With 541 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026."

We are just getting started.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: or email ...

If you wish to contact us please call: 1-877-589-8805

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

