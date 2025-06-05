Alliant Credit Union's Yonah Sturmwind Named To Globest. CRE's Aspiring Leaders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than a decade of experience in real estate acquisitions and capital markets, Sturmwind has played a key role in Alliant's commercial lending success. His expertise includes underwriting and structuring deals across asset classes such as multifamily, office, self-storage and industrial properties. Over the past three years, his efforts have contributed to more than $1 billion in funded deals, including approximately $375 million in 2024 alone.

"Yonah's recognition is well deserved and reflects his deep expertise and impeccable reputation in the commercial real estate lending space," said Charles Krawitz, executive vice president at Alliant Credit Union. "His acumen in structuring back leverage solutions for debt funds has been a key driver of our growth and a differentiator in the market."

"Being recognized as one of GlobeSt. CRE's Aspiring Leaders is an incredible honor, but this achievement is not mine alone-it's a reflection of the talent, collaboration, and culture at Alliant," said Sturmwind. "The support and dedication of my colleagues have been instrumental in driving success, and I'm proud to be part of a team that continuously pushes the boundaries of excellence in commercial real estate lending."

The 2025 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on their professional accomplishments, the impact of their work, and their commitment to ethics, service and excellence.

"We are thrilled to recognize the emerging leaders in the commercial real estate industry this year. The caliber of candidates continues to impress, with a noticeable uptick in both quantity and quality," said Natalie Dolce, editor-in-chief of GlobeSt. "We look forward to seeing the future endeavors of these individuals and are confident in their ability to lead."

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

