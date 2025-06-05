Govt Mismanagement: Ex-UP CM Mayawati Slams Bengaluru Stampede
“Deaths occurring in stampedes every day due to the governments not being serious and sensitive towards the programmes is also a matter of great concern. The governments should pay attention to this too,” said Mayawati while addressing the media.
Her veiled criticism of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came a day after a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB's victory event after lifting the IPL trophy after 18 years, resulted in the death of 11 people and resulted in injuries to over 50.
Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati's attack on Siddaramaiah came close on the heels of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra taking to 'X' and asking,“Just like Allu Arjun was arrested earlier for being responsible for the stampede, will Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar be arrested today?”
"Yesterday, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, 11 people died in a stampede. This is not only a tragic event for Karnataka but for the entire country. The Prime Minister and many others have expressed their condolences. The BJP also mourns the loss of these 11 innocent lives in the Karnataka stampede," he said.
Earlier, turning her focus on Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said,“It is very important for a big state like Uttar Pradesh to fulfill the responsibility of development of all.”
Mayawati also slammed a spike in negativity, hatred, hostility, narrow-mindedness and litigation against each other in the country's politics.
“The public is quite surprised and saddened by the rude and indecent behaviour of the leaders on some issue or the other,” she said, adding that the toxic environment in the country is directly hampering its development and self-reliance efforts.
“The wealth of the country's rich people is now mostly going into foreign investments, due to which the burning problems of immense poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and backwardness are becoming even more serious,” she said.
