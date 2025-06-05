Man On Abu Dhabi-Bound Flight Faces 7-Year Jail, Dh183,500 Fine For Bomb Threat

A 22-year-old man in Singapore who allegedly made a bomb threat on an Abu Dhabi-bound flight will be charged today with seven years in prison and up to $50,000 (Dh183,500) fine.

The young man allegedly shared a post on his social media account on February 14, 2025, after boarding the Abu Dhabi-bound flight in Singapore that he was“going to blow the plane up ".

The Singapore Police Force said it was informed about the social media post containing a threat to blow up an aircraft and managed the identify the man within an hour of the post, confirming that he was onboard a flight bound for Abu Dhabi.

“The aircraft, which was already taxing on the runway and about to take off, was recalled to Changi Airport Terminal 2, where the man was subsequently arrested. Investigations revealed that he allegedly posted 'No one here knows I'm going to blow the plane up' on his social media account after he had boarded the aircraft. The man was found to have no means to carry out his threat, as no threat items were discovered in his possession,” the Singapore police said.

The police did not disclose the name of the airline.

Many UAE, Singaporean and other foreign carriers operate flights between the UAE and Singapore daily.

Singapore Police Force added that the man will be charged in court on Thursday, June 5, 2025, for communicating harmful false information offence which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

“The safety and security of passengers and airport staff are our top priority. Beyond fear and inconvenience caused, the making of false threats, especially relating to airport and airline operations, involves significant public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident. All security threats will be thoroughly investigated and those responsible will be tracked down and prosecuted,” said M Malathi, assistant commissioner of police and commander of the Airport Police Division of the Singapore Police Force.