Flow Cytometry In Oncology And Immunology Market Research 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2020-2030F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Danaher Corporation Merck KGaA Miltenyi Biotec Neo-Genomics Laboratories, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Agilent Technologies, Inc. DiaSorin S.p.A OPKO Health, Inc.
Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Type:
- Immunology Oncology
Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Technology:
- Cell-based flow cytometry Bead-based flow cytometry
Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Offering:
- Reagents Instruments Consumables Software
Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Application:
- Translational Research Clinical Research
Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By End User:
- Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Reference Laboratories Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Others
Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Region:
- North America United States Mexico Canada Europe France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
