President Of Bulgaria Set To Visit Kazakhstan For High Level Talks

2025-06-05 02:15:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 5 . At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 8-9, Trend reports via press-service of the President of Kazakhstan.

During the high-level talks, the parties will discuss prospects for the development of Kazakh-Bulgarian trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria established diplomatic relations in 1992.

