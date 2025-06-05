Who Is Rocky Jaiswal? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Hina Khan's Husband

Hina Khan, known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is married to her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Here's everything you need to know about him.

According to IMDb, Hina Khan's husband's real name is Jayant Jaiswal, but he is popularly known as Rocky. He is a writer, director, and producer working in films and TV shows.

Rocky Jaiswal was born on February 14, 1987, in Kolkata. He comes from a business family and started helping at his father's factory at the age of 10. This early experience shaped his work ethic before he pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

At 14, he realized his path was different from his father's. After finishing his studies, he worked various jobs to support himself before eventually moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry.

Rocky Jaiswal has worked with various production houses, taking on diverse roles such as co-director, associate creative head, executive producer, and supervising producer. His wide-ranging experience in the industry has helped him build a strong foundation in film and television production.

His work includes popular shows like Mitwa, Agni Pariksha, Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is also the founder of the production company Hero For Better Films.

Rocky met Hina Khan while working as a supervising producer on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their friendship grew over time, blossoming into love and eventually leading to marriage after 13 years together, marking a beautiful journey of commitment and companionship.