Totalenergies Backs Adani Green Energy With USD 5 Bn For Renewables

French energy giant TotalEnergies has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the expansion of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), marking a significant development in India's renewable energy sector.

The announcement came during a meeting between TotalEnergies Chairman, CEO Patrick Pouyanne and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Paris on Monday.

Pouyanne confirmed the company's continued support for AGEL, which currently operates 14 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.

The partnership is positioned to play a substantial role in India's renewable energy objectives and the nation's transition toward cleaner energy sources.

TotalEnergies has invested approximately USD 5 billion in India over the past five years, focusing on natural gas infrastructure, city gas development, and renewable energy projects including solar and wind installations through partnerships with Adani entities.

During the Paris meetings, Pouyanne outlined broader expansion plans for TotalEnergies in India, including increased energy exports from the United States, where the company operates as the largest energy exporter.

The renewed partnership occurs as both companies seek to capitalise on India's expanding renewable energy market.

Minister Goyal, who is currently on a three-day visit to France, reportedly encouraged TotalEnergies to further expand its presence in India, building on the substantial investments already made in the country's energy infrastructure.

The announcement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation during the India Energy Summit, signaling TotalEnergies' broader commitment to the Indian energy sector.

