Putin Discussed Ukraine Conflict With Pope Leo- Kremlin
Putin however also claimed "the regime in Kyiv is betting on an escalation of the conflict and carrying out of acts of sabotage against civil infrastructure on Russian territory," it said in a statement.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Leo has reportedly said he is willing to host peace talks between the two countries
