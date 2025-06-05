Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-05 12:21:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:21 AM EST - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. : Will be conducting two virtual investor presentations on Thursday, June 12, at 12:00 PM EDT and on Thursday, June 26, at 12:00 PM EDT, arranged by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Briacell Therapeutics Corp. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend these live events. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading down $0.18 at $4.56.

