Eid Al-Adha 2025 Holiday: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Closed On Eid? Check What's Open, Closed For Bakrid

On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are expected to be closed to mark the festival.

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Bakird 2025 -

Banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed on Friday, June 6, 2025, for Bakrid, an Islamic festival that recognises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael.

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, banks across the country except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Eid al-Zuha.

Notably, June 7, 2025, is the first Saturday of the month, hence banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open.

The Indian stock market will open on both Friday, June 6, 2025 and Saturday, June 7, 2025, according to the holiday calendar of NSE and BSE. Hence, the Indian stock market is not closed on Bakrid.

Most government offices across the country will observe a holiday on Saturday, June 7, 2025, as it is a gazetted holiday. Any changes in holiday dates for the offices located in Delhi for Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Muharram, and Id-e-Milad, if needed, based on the moon sighting will be announced by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, after confirming the status with the Government of NCT of Delhi, according to a notice by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

For offices outside Delhi, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in State Capitals can change holiday dates for Idu'lFitr, Idu'l Zuha, Muharram, and Id-e-Milad, based on decisions from State Governments or Union Territories, the notice states.

Schools across the country are expected to remain closed for Bakrid on Saturday, June 7, 2025, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Colleges and other educational institutions are scheduled to be closed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, for Bakrid. Notably, the holiday will be designated according to crescent sighting.