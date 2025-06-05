Eid Al-Adha 2025 Holiday: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Closed On Eid? Check What's Open, Closed For Bakrid
On this day, most public offices, educational institutions, and banks are expected to be closed to mark the festival.Also Read | When is Eid holiday, June 6 or 7? Eid
- Adha date, history, significance, more
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Bakird 2025 -Eid al-Adha 2025: Are banks open or closed?
Banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed on Friday, June 6, 2025, for Bakrid, an Islamic festival that recognises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael.
On Saturday, June 7, 2025, banks across the country except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Eid al-Zuha.
Notably, June 7, 2025, is the first Saturday of the month, hence banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open.Eid al-Adha 2025: Is the Indian stock market open or closed?
The Indian stock market will open on both Friday, June 6, 2025 and Saturday, June 7, 2025, according to the holiday calendar of NSE and BSE. Hence, the Indian stock market is not closed on Bakrid.Also Read | When is Hajj 2025? Key dates, rituals and significance of annual pilgrimage Eid al-Adha 2025: Are government offices closed?
Most government offices across the country will observe a holiday on Saturday, June 7, 2025, as it is a gazetted holiday. Any changes in holiday dates for the offices located in Delhi for Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Muharram, and Id-e-Milad, if needed, based on the moon sighting will be announced by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, after confirming the status with the Government of NCT of Delhi, according to a notice by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
For offices outside Delhi, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in State Capitals can change holiday dates for Idu'lFitr, Idu'l Zuha, Muharram, and Id-e-Milad, based on decisions from State Governments or Union Territories, the notice states.Also Read | Eid al-Adha: Lucknow Imam calls for private sacrifices, social media restraint Eid al-Adha 2025: Are schools closed?
Schools across the country are expected to remain closed for Bakrid on Saturday, June 7, 2025, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.Eid al-Adha 2025: Are colleges closed?
Colleges and other educational institutions are scheduled to be closed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, for Bakrid. Notably, the holiday will be designated according to crescent sighting.
