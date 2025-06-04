After UAE Extradition, Kinahan Cartel Suspect Sean Mcgovern Charged With Murder In Ireland

An alleged top member of an Irish transnational gang was charged in Dublin Thursday with murder and directing organised crime after his extradition from the United Arab Emirates.

Sean McGovern, 39, who was arrested at his Dubai home in October, has been described by Irish police as the right-hand man of Irish cartel boss Daniel Kinahan.

"Following an extradition from the United Arab Emirates at the request of the Irish authorities, a male was arrested today," said a police statement without mentioning McGovern by name.

Five charges were made against him at the Dublin Special Criminal Court, including a gangland murder in Dublin in 2016, conspiracy to murder, and directing an organised crime group.

Irish police Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon told reporters the extradition was "another significant development in our continued work with international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle transnational organised crime gangs."

McGovern was flown back under Irish police escort on an Irish military aircraft which departed Dubai on Wednesday night.

McGovern, who was also on a US sanctions list, was "the subject of an Interpol Red Notice," said the police statement, referring to a worldwide request to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect.

Interpol described McGovern as "one of Ireland's most wanted fugitives".

The Kinahan cartel has been linked by US and European authorities to a vast criminal enterprise encompassing drug smuggling and money laundering.

McGovern, who had been living in Dubai for several years, is the first Kinahan cartel member to be arrested in Dubai, and is the first person ever extradited to Ireland from the United Arab Emirates.

There is no extradition treaty between Ireland and the Gulf state but McGovern was extradited under a one-off arrangement.