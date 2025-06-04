Design Retainer Services Now Available For Maryland Kitchen Remodels

MENAFN - GetNews)



Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design now provides free consultations for its new Design Retainer service, offering expert design planning for kitchen and bathroom remodels in Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary's Counties.

California, MD - June 4, 2025 - Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design, a leading provider of kitchen and bathroom remodeling services in Southern Maryland , announces the expansion of its Design Retainer service , now accessible to homeowners throughout Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary's Counties. This strategic service begins with a free consultation and is designed to support kitchen and bathroom remodels with a structured, personalized approach to design and execution. The Design Retainer helps homeowners plan their renovations with professional guidance that sets clear expectations before construction begins, bringing clarity and confidence to the remodeling process.

The service is designed for homeowners who want to start their remodeling project with thorough planning and a clear understanding of materials, layout options, and costs. It includes consultations with the company's in-house designers, on-site measurements and evaluations, material guidance in the showroom, custom layouts, 3D visualizations, and a final fixed-price proposal. All work is performed by the internal team, from initial planning to the final build. In addition, the retainer fee is fully applied toward construction when the client proceeds with the company's licensed team.

"With over 15 years of experience and more than 4,500 completed projects, we know what it takes to plan a successful remodel," said a representative of the company. "Many people begin their renovations without proper design work, which often leads to delays and budget issues. Our Design Retainer helps eliminate that risk by offering a well-defined plan from day one."

This new service supports the company's commitment to providing high-quality, full-service remodeling throughout Southern Maryland. By integrating design and construction within one team, Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design offers a streamlined experience for homeowners. The Design Retainer helps reduce costly mistakes and supports confident decision-making throughout each phase of the project.

To learn more about the Design Retainer or schedule a free consultation, visit design-retainer/ . For more information, contact Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design at (301) 241-0702 or visit their corporate office at 23064 Three Notch Rd, California, MD 20619. To view other services, visit .