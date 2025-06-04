Two-Day Workshop 'NAKSHA' To Begin In Bhopal Today
The event is being jointly organised by the Department of land resources, Ministry of Rural Development, and the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC).
This initiative will bring together senior government officials, technical experts, and professionals associated with land management from across the country at one platform for a healthy discussion, an official in Rural Development Department said on Wednesday.
"It aims to showcase the capabilities of the 'Naksha' Web-GIS solution, particularly in urban property surveys and geospatial data management, and to promote transparency and technology-driven systems in land governance and administration," the official added.
On the first day, technical presentations and live demonstrations will be conducted on the features of the 'Naksha' platform and its real-time application in urban property surveys.
Experts from the Survey of India and MPSEDC will provide training on drone-based image analysis, feature extraction, and ground-level survey methods.
Participants will also undertake a field visit to Sanchi, where they will receive hands-on experience using the mobile-based Naksha app for real-time surveys such as plot assessments, multi-ownership mapping, and record updating.
The second day (June 6) of the workshop will focus on reviewing the results of the previous day's field surveys.
Discussions will include data integration on the 'Naksha' platform, split-merge processes, and techniques for updating land records.
The session will also highlight best practices from states like Kerala, Karnataka, Assam and Andhra Pradesh in the field of urban land surveys, according to the official.
"This workshop is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing modern, transparent, and efficient urban land rights management through an indigenous digital platform, contributing to the vision of a technologically empowered land administration system across India," the official added.
The event will be attended by several senior officials, including senior officials, including Shyam Kumar (Director, Department of Land Resources), Sanjay Dubey (Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Science and Technology) and Vivek Porwal (Principal Secretary in Revenue Department), among others.
