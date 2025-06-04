Frozen Potato Market Set To Surpass USD 120.2 Billion By 2035, Fueled By Innovation, Global Demand For Convenient Foods

Frozen Potato Market

The liquid egg market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand for convenient, protein-rich food solutions across the foodservice and bakery sectors

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global frozen potato market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 68,412.6 million by 2025 and is expected to soar to USD 120,224.5 million by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2035. This growth reflects evolving consumer preferences, particularly the surge in demand for convenience foods and quick-prep meal solutions worldwide.Frozen potatoes are a staple in the Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) segment and have made significant inroads into retail shelves globally. Advancements in freezing technologies have improved product texture, flavor retention, and shelf life-making them a popular choice among consumers and foodservice operators alike. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America are opening up fresh opportunities for market players, as frozen food adoption accelerates in emerging economies.Explore Key Insights – Request Your Sample Now!Foodservice Sector: A Major GrowthThe foodservice industry supply is a major pillar supporting frozen potato demand, particularly in quick service restaurants (QSRs) and cafes. As the global foodservice sector expands, particularly in urbanized areas of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, frozen potato products for foodservice are experiencing a surge in consumption.Restaurants increasingly rely on shelf-life extension technologies and cold storage infrastructure to maintain the freshness of frozen items, especially processed frozen potato products. The ability to store and serve high-quality frozen potatoes helps outlets maintain consistency and meet growing customer expectations.Retail Trends and Consumer PreferencesAs the global appetite for convenience food consumption increases, consumers are leaning toward retail-ready frozen food formats that save time without compromising taste or quality. Frozen French fries, dehydrated and mashed potatoes, and potato-based finger foods dominate supermarket freezer sections, highlighting a strong shift in consumer preferences for frozen potato varieties.Retailers are also adopting sustainable frozen food packaging to appeal to environmentally conscious buyers. Moreover, changing eating habits, especially among the millennial and Gen Z population, are steering growth in frozen vegetable assortments, with potatoes at the forefront due to their versatility and long shelf life.Unlock Comprehensive Insights – Get the Full Report Now:Competition Outlook:The global market is highly competitive with the presence of multinational companies and regional manufacturers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, packaging differentiation, and expanding their footprint across emerging markets. While multinational corporations dominate with extensive distribution networks, local players are gaining ground through tailored offerings and cost-effective solutions.. McCain Foods Limited. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.. J.R. Simplot Company. Aviko B.V.. Farm Frites International B.V.Region-wise Insights:United StatesThe U.S. leads the global frozen potato market due to widespread consumption of French fries and potato snacks, expansion of QSR chains, and a thriving e-commerce ecosystem. Health-conscious trends and demand for gluten-free and plant-based options are further driving market evolution.CAGR: 6.1% (2025–2035)United KingdomDemand is growing due to the popularity of ready-to-cook meals and rising interest in organic and premium frozen products. Sustainability and home-cooking trends, such as air fryer-friendly items, are shaping market preferences.CAGR: 5.5% (2025–2035)European UnionEU countries like Germany, France, and Belgium are witnessing growth driven by foodservice demand, premiumization, and strong agricultural output. A strong push toward sustainability and gourmet applications supports expansion.CAGR: 5.7% (2025–2035)JapanJapan's urban consumers prefer imported and premium frozen potato products. Western food trends, growing café culture, and demand for low-oil variants are enhancing market growth.CAGR: 5.4% (2025–2035)South KoreaMarket growth is stimulated by rising fast-food intake, online grocery expansion, and popularity of meal kits. The increasing relevance of convenience stores and home-cooked frozen meals supports product availability and innovation.CAGR: 5.9% (2025–2035)Explore Convenience Food Industry Analysis:Frozen Potato Market SegmentationBy Product Type:. Potato Fried. Potato Wedges. Stuffed Potatoes. Potato Slices. Potato Chunks. Potato Dices. Baked Potato. OthersBy End-user:. Commercial Use. Residential UseBy Distribution Channel:. B2B. B2CBy Region:. North America. Latin America. Western Europe. Eastern Europe. East Asia. South Asia Pacific. Middle East and AfricaRelated Reports from Food Domain:Frozen Food Market Share Analysis:Frozen Snacks Market:Frozen Food Market:Frozen Desserts Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.