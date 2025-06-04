Azerbaijan, Nordic And Baltic States Explore Paths For Deeper Cooperation (PHOTO)
The Ministry noted that the meeting took place as part of the delegation's regional visit, and both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining a steady political dialogue through reciprocal visits and structured consultations.
The talks also addressed broader cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), highlighting areas such as energy security, trade, transport, communications, digital development, and cybersecurity.
Azerbaijan's geostrategic position and active engagement in multilateral platforms were recognized, along with its practical efforts to foster peace in the wider region. These contributions, it was noted, enrich the country's collaborative agenda with the EU and the Nordic and Baltic states.
The delegation praised Azerbaijan's role as host of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as its leadership in advancing global climate negotiations.
During the meeting, Rafiyev also briefed the participants on the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, post-conflict developments in the region, and the large-scale reconstruction work in liberated territories. He provided updates on the return of internally displaced persons and the government's efforts to address the threat of landmines in those areas.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
