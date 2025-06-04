Ambassador Al-Khatib Presents Credentials To North Macedonia's President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) Ambassador Hazem Al-Khatib presented his credentials on Wednesday to President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of the Republic of North Macedonia as the accredited, non-resident ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to North Macedonia. The ceremony took place at the presidential palace in the capital, Skopje.Ambassador Al-Khatib conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Siljanovska-Davkova, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the friendly people of North Macedonia.For her part, President Siljanovska-Davkova asked the ambassador to relay her warm regards and deep appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II. She praised the king's wise leadership and highlighted the strong ties between the two friendly nations. The president also expressed her government's interest in enhancing and expanding bilateral relations with Jordan across various sectors, wishing the kingdom and its people continued progress and prosperity.Attending the credential ceremony from the North Macedonian side were Presidential Foreign Affairs Office Director Timoslav Hristov, Public Relations Advisor to the President Aleksandar Gjor?eski, and Maya Apostolova, Director of the Non-European Countries Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.