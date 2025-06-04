The Wahconah Group Seeks Strategic Investment To Scale Across Both Tactical Services And Loyalty Brand Divisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Wahconah Group seeks funding to accelerate its national and global expansion plans.

Fayetteville, North Carolina, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wahconah Group , an innovation-driven company specializing in apparel design, manufacturing, and services for both tactical and retail markets, is officially seeking funding and strategic partners to support its rapid national and international expansion. With two divisions, Tactical Services and Loyalty Brand Products, both experiencing transformative growth, the company is now looking to streamline, expedite, and scale that success through investment.







Wahconah Group





The funding sought will support both divisions in their respective scale-ups: building infrastructure to service new regions, hiring a recently laid-off group of experienced American manufacturing professionals, and investing in marketing, logistics, and technology systems to support national and international growth.

On the Loyalty Brand Products side, Wahconah has already built a solid reputation throughout the Northeast, serving luxury clients, global conglomerates, private high schools, and prestigious colleges, with custom-branded merchandise and apparel, including acclaimed brand collections. The company is now actively duplicating that model across the U.S., and potentially worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the Tactical Services front, Wahconah has just secured a powerful manufacturing partnership with an international firm boasting 60 years of experience, expanding its capabilities in tactical manufacturing. That collaboration, along with a newly acquired United Labs certification, has allowed Wahconah to extend services beyond elite military units to include certified cleaning and repair of firefighter gear, a sector in critical need of health-focused solutions.

“Our process doesn't just restore; it enhances,” said CEO Isaac Crawford.“Uniforms last 25 to 30 cycles with our cleaning process. That's lab-tested. We're here to help protect the protectors: firefighters, military, and beyond.”

With rising cancer rates among firefighters linked to contaminated gear, Wahconah's certified, health-focused uniform care is now a necessity, not a luxury. The timing for scaling couldn't be better: the company is positioned to become a national leader in protective apparel maintenance and tactical manufacturing just as awareness and demand reach critical mass.

As the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary, Loyalty Brand Products is also planning several high-profile initiatives and partnerships. From its roots in high-tech innovation to its on-the-ground impact in apparel accessories and services, Wahconah's business strategy is built on scalable, sustainable solutions.

“For five years, we've done this without outside funding. We've proven the model. We've created jobs. Now we're building the team and infrastructure to grow further,” Crawford confirmed.“Some investments are a leap of faith. This isn't one of them.”

Interested investors and strategic partners are encouraged to reach out directly to explore funding opportunities aligned with the company's values and goals. The Wahconah Group offers a rare chance to join a dual-division company already in motion, delivering results, creating value, and reshaping the future of American apparel and protective gear.

Media Contact

Name: The Wahconah Group

Email: ...



