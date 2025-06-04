Valmet Changes Its Financial Reporting Structure Aligned With New Strategy And Provides Comparative Segment Information For 2024 And January-March 2025

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 4, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet changes its financial reporting structure to reflect its new strategy, which was published today, and the new operating model announced on March 31, 2025. The new operating model and reporting structure will take effect on July 1, 2025.

In the new financial reporting structure, Valmet consists of two reportable segments: Biomaterial Solutions and Services, and Process Performance Solutions.

Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment provides technology solutions and services throughout the lifecycle for its customers who operate mainly in pulp, paper and energy industries.

Process Performance Solutions segment delivers flow control technologies as well as automation solutions ranging from single measurements to mill- or plant-wide process automation systems, along with the associated services. It has a diversified portfolio of customer industries globally.

The two segments are comprised of business areas as follows:



Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment consists of three business areas:

- Pulp, Energy and Circularity

- Packaging and Paper

- Tissue

Process Performance Solutions segment consists of two business areas:

- Flow Control

- Automation Solutions

The business areas Pulp, Energy and Circularity; Packaging and Paper; and Tissue combine Valmet's technology and service businesses for their respective customer industries. Each business area integrates technology deliveries and lifecycle services to strengthen customer proximity, lifecycle focus, and value creation with industry-specific offerings.

The Flow Control business area corresponds to the former Flow Control business line. The Automation Solutions business area was previously called Automation Systems business line.

For both reportable segments, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and profitability (EBITA and comparable EBITA), as well as amortization and items affecting comparability. Valmet will also report services orders received and net sales for the Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment to maintain visibility to this strategically important part of the business.

For each business area, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and personnel.

Valmet will continue to report orders received, net sales and personnel for the five geographical areas: North America, Latin America (previously South America), EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific.

The new reporting structure is aligned with the way Valmet management follows the operational performance of Valmet's businesses.

Valmet will change its financial reporting structure to correspond to the new operating model in its January–September 2025 Interim Review. To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables show financial information with the new reporting structure on an unaudited basis for all four quarters and full year 2024, as well as first quarter of 2025. As additional information Valmet plans to publish the corresponding financial information for the first six months of 2025 and for the second quarter 2025 in its Half Year Financial Review 2025.

