Valmet Changes Its Financial Reporting Structure Aligned With New Strategy And Provides Comparative Segment Information For 2024 And January-March 2025
|
Orders received, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
722
|
930
|
719
|
2 020
|
4 392
|
926
|
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
|
259
|
367
|
321
|
1 336
|
2 283
|
465
|
Packaging and Paper
|
298
|
402
|
317
|
412
|
1 428
|
340
|
Tissue
|
166
|
162
|
81
|
272
|
681
|
121
|
Of which service
|
527
|
497
|
412
|
479
|
1 915
|
568
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
328
|
352
|
322
|
443
|
1 446
|
406
|
Flow Control
|
194
|
195
|
188
|
185
|
763
|
215
|
Automation Solutions
|
134
|
157
|
133
|
258
|
683
|
191
|
Total
|
1 050
|
1 283
|
1 041
|
2 463
|
5 837
|
1 332
|
Net sales, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
903
|
973
|
941
|
1 104
|
3 922
|
846
|
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
|
367
|
386
|
380
|
442
|
1 574
|
339
|
Packaging and Paper
|
412
|
443
|
417
|
474
|
1 746
|
387
|
Tissue
|
124
|
144
|
145
|
189
|
602
|
119
|
Of which service
|
406
|
473
|
453
|
567
|
1 900
|
433
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
309
|
351
|
354
|
424
|
1 437
|
339
|
Flow Control
|
188
|
201
|
196
|
206
|
791
|
192
|
Automation Solutions
|
121
|
150
|
158
|
217
|
646
|
147
|
Total
|
1 212
|
1 324
|
1 295
|
1 528
|
5 359
|
1 184
|
Comparable EBITA, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
80
|
95
|
101
|
128
|
403
|
82
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
51
|
58
|
65
|
81
|
255
|
55
|
Other
|
-11
|
-12
|
-10
|
-17
|
-49
|
-16
|
Total
|
121
|
141
|
156
|
192
|
609
|
121
|
Comparable EBITA, % of net sales
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
8.9 %
|
9.8 %
|
10.7 %
|
11.6 %
|
10.3 %
|
9.7 %
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
16.5 %
|
16.5 %
|
18.3 %
|
19.1 %
|
17.7 %
|
16.2 %
|
Total
|
10.0 %
|
10.6 %
|
12.0 %
|
12.6 %
|
11.4 %
|
10.2 %
|
EBITA, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
77
|
87
|
84
|
116
|
364
|
80
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
50
|
58
|
64
|
76
|
248
|
54
|
Other
|
-14
|
-13
|
-10
|
-19
|
-56
|
-21
|
Total
|
114
|
132
|
138
|
173
|
557
|
113
|
EBITA, % of net sales
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
8.6 %
|
9.0 %
|
8.9 %
|
10.5 %
|
9.3 %
|
9.5 %
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
16.2 %
|
16.4 %
|
18.2 %
|
17.9 %
|
17.2 %
|
16.0 %
|
Total
|
9.4 %
|
9.9 %
|
10.7 %
|
11.3 %
|
10.4 %
|
9.6 %
|
Items affecting comparability,
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
-3
|
-8
|
-17
|
-12
|
-39
|
-2
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
-5
|
-7
|
-1
|
Other
|
-3
|
-1
|
0
|
-3
|
-7
|
-5
|
Total
|
-7
|
-9
|
-17
|
-19
|
-53
|
-8
|
Amortization, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q2/2024
|
Q3/2024
|
Q4/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
-11
|
-11
|
-11
|
-5
|
-36
|
-6
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
-12
|
-14
|
-14
|
-14
|
-54
|
-14
|
Other
|
-4
|
-4
|
-4
|
-5
|
-18
|
-5
|
Total
|
-27
|
-29
|
-29
|
-23
|
-108
|
-24
Year-to-date information
|
Orders received, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
722
|
1 653
|
2 372
|
4 392
|
926
|
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
|
259
|
625
|
946
|
2 283
|
465
|
Packaging and Paper
|
298
|
700
|
1 016
|
1 428
|
340
|
Tissue
|
166
|
328
|
409
|
681
|
121
|
Of which service
|
527
|
1 024
|
1 436
|
1 915
|
568
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
328
|
681
|
1 002
|
1 446
|
406
|
Flow Control
|
194
|
389
|
578
|
763
|
215
|
Automation Solutions
|
134
|
291
|
425
|
683
|
191
|
Total
|
1 050
|
2 333
|
3 374
|
5 837
|
1 332
|
Net sales, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
903
|
1 877
|
2 818
|
3 922
|
846
|
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
|
367
|
753
|
1 132
|
1 574
|
339
|
Packaging and Paper
|
412
|
856
|
1 272
|
1 746
|
387
|
Tissue
|
124
|
269
|
413
|
602
|
119
|
Of which service
|
406
|
880
|
1 333
|
1 900
|
433
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
309
|
659
|
1 013
|
1 437
|
339
|
Flow Control
|
188
|
389
|
585
|
791
|
192
|
Automation Solutions
|
121
|
271
|
429
|
646
|
147
|
Total
|
1 212
|
2 536
|
3 831
|
5 359
|
1 184
|
Comparable EBITA, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
80
|
175
|
276
|
403
|
82
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
51
|
109
|
174
|
255
|
55
|
Other
|
-11
|
-23
|
-32
|
-49
|
-16
|
Total
|
121
|
262
|
417
|
609
|
121
|
Comparable EBITA, % of net sales
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
8.9 %
|
9.3 %
|
9.8 %
|
10.3 %
|
9.7 %
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
16.5 %
|
16.5 %
|
17.1 %
|
17.7 %
|
16.2 %
|
Total
|
10.0 %
|
10.3 %
|
10.9 %
|
11.4 %
|
10.2 %
|
EBITA, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
77
|
165
|
248
|
364
|
80
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
50
|
107
|
172
|
248
|
54
|
Other
|
-14
|
-27
|
-36
|
-56
|
-21
|
Total
|
114
|
245
|
384
|
557
|
113
|
EBITA, % of net sales
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
8.6 %
|
8.8 %
|
8.8 %
|
9.3 %
|
9.5 %
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
16.2 %
|
16.3 %
|
17.0 %
|
17.2 %
|
16.0 %
|
Total
|
9.4 %
|
9.7 %
|
10.0 %
|
10.4 %
|
9.6 %
|
Items affecting comparability,
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
-3
|
-11
|
-28
|
-39
|
-2
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
-1
|
-1
|
-2
|
-7
|
-1
|
Other
|
-3
|
-4
|
-4
|
-7
|
-5
|
Total
|
-7
|
-16
|
-33
|
-53
|
-8
|
Amortization, EUR million
|
Q1/2024
|
Q1-Q2/2024
|
Q1-Q3/2024
|
2024
|
Q1/2025
|
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
|
-11
|
-21
|
-32
|
-36
|
-6
|
Process Performance Solutions
|
-12
|
-26
|
-40
|
-54
|
-14
|
Other
|
-4
|
-9
|
-13
|
-18
|
-5
|
Total
|
-27
|
-56
|
-85
|
-108
|
-24
Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
VALMET
Katri Hokkanen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.
The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.
Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.
Processing of personal data
