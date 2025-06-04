Hamdan Foundation Advances To Judging Stage Of 2025 Medical Awards After Screening 330 Submissions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the completion of the screening process for the 2025 Medical Awards, which aim to recognize outstanding achievements in healthcare at both the local and regional levels.

According to the awards committee, this year's cycle received a total of 330 submissions from 18 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt, Oman, Iraq, India, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Jordan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco, the United States, Pakistan, Tunisia, Syria, and Ghana. Following an initial review, 261 submissions advanced to the administrative and technical screening stage, which involved verifying compliance with the award's eligibility criteria and guidelines. Of those, 161 applications were confirmed as eligible and are now set to proceed to the judging phase, scheduled to begin on 2 June and continue until 15 October.

The judging process will be carried out by specialized committees comprising distinguished experts in the field. Each submission will be assessed according to the specific evaluation criteria established for each award category.

Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of Medical Excellence at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, emphasized the significance of this stage, noting that the evaluation and screening of submissions adhere to the highest standards to ensure transparency and fairness throughout the process. She added that these efforts reflect the merit and credibility of the Medical Excellence Awards, which seek to spotlight innovations and achievements that contribute to the advancement of medical practices. The awards also aim to encourage and support researchers in producing impactful and innovative studies in medicine and healthcare. The Foundation is committed to sharing the benefits of award-winning work, offering it as a source of inspiration and a model for excellence in scientific and medical fields. These achievements also contribute to the development of new solutions to address growing challenges in the healthcare sector.

The Medical Excellence Awards consist of two main categories. The first is dedicated to supporting health and research achievements across the Arab world and includes the Arab Award for Health Sector Research and the Arab Award for Genetic Sciences. The second category focuses on recognizing exceptional contributions within the United Arab Emirates and includes the Best Research in Healthcare Award, the Innovation in Healthcare Award, and the Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities.

Over previous cycles, the awards have garnered wide recognition and attracted high-quality submissions from both inside and outside the UAE. This success reflects the Foundation's commitment to supporting innovation and fostering a culture of excellence in the healthcare sector, while highlighting major accomplishments in scientific research and healthcare delivery.