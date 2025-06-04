Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Report 2025: Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$180 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$302.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing consumer awareness for self-medication and disease management
3.2.1.2 High cost of prescription drugs leading to shift towards OTC drugs
3.2.1.3 Favorable regulatory support for OTC drug approvals
3.2.1.4 Expanding product accessibility
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Concern towards misuse or drug abuse
3.2.2.2 Potential side effects and interactions due to medication
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Prescription to nonprescription switch list
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Category, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Cold and cough remedies
5.3 Vitamins and supplements
5.4 Digestive and intestinal remedies
5.5 Skin treatment
5.6 Analgesics
5.7 Sleeping aids
5.8 Other drug categories
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Formulation Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Tablets
6.3 Liquids
6.4 Ointments
6.5 Sprays
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Online channels
7.3 Offline channels
7.3.1 Hospital pharmacies
7.3.2 Retail pharmacies
7.3.3 Other offline channels
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Abbott
9.2 Alkem Laboratories
9.3 Aytu Biopharma (Aytu Consumer Health)
9.4 Bayer AG
9.5 Cipla
9.6 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
9.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
9.8 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
9.9 Haleon
9.10 Johnson & Johnson Services
9.11 Perrigo Company
9.12 Pfizer
9.13 Piramal Enterprises
9.14 Reckitt Benckiser Group
9.15 Sanofi
9.16 Sun Pharmaceuticals
9.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
9.18 The Blackstone Group (Alinamin Pharmaceutical)
9.19 Viatris
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs market report include:
- Abbott Alkem Laboratories Aytu Biopharma (Aytu Consumer Health) Bayer AG Cipla Dr. Reddy's Laboratories GlaxoSmithKline Plc Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Haleon Johnson & Johnson Services Perrigo Company Pfizer Piramal Enterprises Reckitt Benckiser Group Sanofi Sun Pharmaceuticals Teva Pharmaceutical Industries The Blackstone Group (Alinamin Pharmaceutical) Viatris
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment