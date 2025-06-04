THE CARIBBEAN's CORAL CHAMPIONS: SANDALS® RESORTS CELEBRATES WORLD OCEAN MONTH WITH NEW CORAL RESTORATION PROGRAMS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This month we also celebrate World Oceans Day and the United Nations' theme, Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us, beautifully reflects our mission," said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, which has outplanted over 37,000 coral fragments in partnership with regional marine science partners.

"The ocean is not only a source of awe, but also vital to the Caribbean's way of life. Protecting these fragile underwater ecosystems is a year-round passion for us. Through our ever-expanding programs, we're inviting guests to experience the wonder beneath the waves and take part in hands-on marine conservation efforts that make a real, lasting impact," said Clarke.

Dive Into Conservation with Sandals' Reef Restoration Programs

This year, Sandals is expanding its add-on coral restoration experiences, with proceeds reinvested directly into ongoing conservation efforts. Guests at Sandals Resorts enjoy access to the Caribbean's most comprehensive scuba diving program, welcoming divers of all skill levels. On-site PADI dive centers offer daily all-inclusive diving for certified divers, along with optional experiences like coral restoration dives at select resorts. New offerings include:

Reef Rescue at Sandals Royal Bahamian

In partnership with the Perry Institute for Marine Science "Reef Rescue Network" , guests at Sandals Royal Bahamian can now learn the skills necessary for coral gardening by enrolling in the new Reef Rescue Diver Specialty Course. Offering both a theory component via the online Reef Rescue Diver Ebook and in-water coral nursery dives, the course covers coral reef ecosystems, the threats they face, and the role of coral nurseries in reef restoration. Practical training includes two open-water dives, during which participants help maintain coral nurseries, propagate coral, and outplant reef-ready corals. A shortened, single-dive Reef Rescue Experience is also available, offering one open-water dive at the coral nursery.

Coral Restoration at Sandals Royal Curaçao (Coming 2026)

In Curaçao, a new coral nursery developed with the BRANCH Coral Foundation and supported by Sandals Royal Curaçao was established this year, featuring five coral trees and 400 fragments of Staghorn coral. Monthly maintenance is conducted by BRANCH (which stands for Building Reefs and Nurseries for Coral Habitats), and the Sandals Royal Curaçao watersports team to ensure coral health and growth. The nursery will open to Sandals Royal Curaçao guests in 2026 and will offer the PADI BRANCH Coral Restoration Course- which will teach divers how to propagate and outplant corals, helping to sustain the reefs and ecosystems surrounding the island.

A Legacy of Coral Conservation Across the Caribbean

Guests of all Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia, which include Sandals Grande Saint Lucian, Sandals Regency La Toc, and Sandals Halcyon, can participate in the Coral Nursery Transplanting Specialty Course . Launched in 2018 with an average of 2,000 coral fragments planted annually, this course was developed with CLEAR Caribbean and includes a coral reef briefing, two coral transplanting dives at a nursery site near the iconic Pitons, and a specialty certification. Additionally, a partnership with the national training institute has transformed the course into a Caribbean Vocational Qualification, empowering locals to lead marine conservation efforts.

In Jamaica, the Sandals Foundation manages two marine sanctuaries in Whitehouse and Boscobel that are patrolled by local wardens. Additional efforts include turtle conservation and public education with hosted workshops that promote sustainable practices among fishermen, while in Negril, funding has been provided to maintain 60 more coral trees.

The Sandals Foundation also supports the Grenada Coral Reef Foundation in a community-led reef restoration through BIOROCK structures and coral trees – complemented by youth scuba programs and public education initiatives.

Ocean Protection On and Offshore

This year marks the third anniversary of Future Goals , a sustainability initiative that transforms plastic waste found in oceans into soccer goals for local schools in Curaçao. To date, over 1.4 million plastic bottles and 282 square meters of fishing nets have been repurposed into more than five dozen soccer goals. This year, the program commemorates World Oceans Day with an island-wide Clean-Up Challenge with participating schools.

Across the Caribbean, the Sandals Foundation is expanding its conservation merchandise offerings at resort dive shops, including reef-safe sunscreen, 4Ocean bracelets, and exclusive Sandals Foundation rash guards, with a portion of all sales directed to ocean conservation projects.

Learn more about Sandals Resorts' ocean conservation efforts and wider initiatives across the Caribbean via the recently released CSR Report, Love Exceeds Expectations: .

Dive into a special episode of the Sandals Palmcast to explore the vibrant world of coral restoration at Sandals Royal Bahamian and discover how guests can make a difference beneath the waves.

