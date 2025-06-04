Kasmo Partners With Snowflake To Support The Launch Of Snowflake Openflow: Powering Data Integration For The AI Era

Kasmo's integration enables innovation, ensures compliance, and enhances customer responsiveness

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasmo today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , that it has partnered with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake Openflow - a multi-modal data ingestion service that allows users to easily connect to virtually any data source and drive value from any data architecture. With Snowflake Openflow, Kasmo and Snowflake are collaborating to revolutionize data movement with pre-built connector templates, tailored solutions and full lifecycle enablement of the platform.

"Built on Snowflake's native platform, Openflow delivers AI-driven insights at unmatched speed, providing businesses with complete control and governance at scale. As a Snowflake partner with deep implementation expertise, we are excited about Openflow's ability to empower our enterprise customers to evolve from siloed systems to seamlessly integrated intelligence." - Chakrapani Kodavati, VP, Snowflake Practice, Kasmo.

Snowflake Openflow is an open, extensible, managed multi-modal integration service that simplifies data movement between data sources and destinations for various data types, including structured, unstructured, batch, and streaming. With Snowflake Openflow, organizations can move data effortlessly and scale operations for all integration needs with confidence - all with Snowflake's easy, connected, and trusted platform.

Kasmo is excited to be part of the Openflow launch, bringing its implementation expertise to amplify its impact. With pre-built connectors and accelerators, Kasmo is enabling seamless data onboarding into Snowflake Openflow - without requiring users to rewrite or restructure their existing pipelines. Kasmo's vision is to enable customers with faster deployment, reduced complexity, and a future-ready data architecture that supports personalization, predictive intelligence, and monetization at scale.

"Snowflake Openflow is redefining what's possible in the data integration landscape. By fusing intelligent automation with enterprise-grade architecture, we're enabling organizations to break free from traditional data constraints," said Chris Child, VP of Product, Data Engineering, Snowflake. "This isn't incremental progress - it's a fundamental shift in how enterprises can activate their data. Teams can now orchestrate complex data workflows with the speed of thought, while maintaining ironclad security and compliance."

To learn more about Snowflake Openflow, visit the Snowflake blog here . Stay up to date on the latest news and keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2025 live or on-demand here .

Media Contact

Puru Boreddy

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasmo Digital

