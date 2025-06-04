Construction And Real Estate Sponsorship Of Sport Analysis Report 2025: Wanda Group Accounts For The Largest Partnership, Mitsui Fudosan Emerges As The Most Active With 11 Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the 2025 Sponsorship Sector Report highlighting the global construction & real estate industry's impact on sports. Soccer leads with 60% of deal volume, with FIFA's Wanda Group deal topping the list. Mitsui Fudosan and Wanda Group are top investors. Explore major deals and brand activities worldwide.

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Construction & Real Estate 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the construction & real estate sector globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Across the construction and real estate sector, soccer commands the top position in terms of annual sponsorship revenue and deal volume in 2025. Soccer represents approximately 60% of the total deal volume and 53% of the annual sponsorship deal value across the sector. In the construction and real estate sector, team agreements represent approximately 61% of the annual sponsorship revenue, totalling 1,416 current deals in 2025. Upon evaluating the annual deal value and the volume of transactions for each product, it is evident that series partnerships command the highest average deal value, estimated at approximately $1.77 million.

The largest partnership across the construction and real estate sector in terms of annual value is FIFA's partnership with Wanda Group. Three teams which compete in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr FC, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli Saudi FC, all have partnership with construction and real estate brands which are inside the top 10 largest deals across the sector. The Saudi Professional League holds the third-largest partnership in the industry through its title sponsorship deal with Roshn. Outside of the Saudi Pro League, the next largest deal across the construction and real estate sector is World Marathon Majors partnership with Wanda Group.

Mitsui Fudosan is recognized as the most active brand across the construction and real estate sector, boasting 11 active partnerships in 2025. Wanda Group is recognized as the largest investor in construction and real estate within the sports industry in 2025, according to the analyst. It is important to mention that Wanda Group are involved in other industries however for the purpose of this report, their sponsorship spend is solely construction and real estate related. Roshn, the real estate firm, is the second-largest spending brand in the construction and real estate sector. European-based construction and real estate brands lead the sector in both activity and expenditure, with 986 deals to their credit, worth a collective $256.74 million annually.

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the construction & real estate sector globally performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

