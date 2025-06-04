Al Wahda Mall Unveils Spectacular Eid And Summer Festive Fun And Entertainment Lineup

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Wahda Mall, one of the capital's most beloved family shopping and lifestyle destinations, is gearing up to welcome the Eid holidays and the start of summer with an exciting calendar of family-focused entertainment.

Known for its engaging community events and immersive mall experiences, Al Wahda Mall will be transformed into a playground of joy and celebration throughout June 2025, featuring world-class interactive performances and children's activities.

Taking center stage this Eid is the internationally popular Paw Patrol IP Event on 6–7 June 2025, where children will have the rare opportunity to meet their favorite heroic pups in person. Held from 5–8 and 13–14 June 2025, the Eid and summer event promises a dynamic mix of character appearances and creative kids' workshops designed to inspire imagination and deliver hands-on fun in a safe, interactive setting.

The Eid festivities will continue with a lineup of delightful roaming entertainment. Balloon Benders will entertain young audiences with their colorful creations on 5th and 8th June, while lovable roaming mascots will bring photo-worthy moments to families strolling through the mall on 6–7 June 2025. From 13–15 June 2025, expect to encounter the whimsical antics of the Football Heads and Taxi Drivers on Rollers, injecting humor and energy into every shopper's journey.

Adding a theatrical twist to the celebrations, Al Wahda Mall will also host the Queen's Guard Dancers on 20–21 June 2025. These uniquely choreographed performances fuse the elegance of royal ceremony with the rhythm and creativity of modern dance, offering a must-see spectacle for visitors of all ages.

“This Eid, Al Wahda Mall is all about celebrating joy, family time, and community spirit. Our aim is to make the mall a destination where families can come together not just to shop, but to experience fun, laughter, and entertainment, all under one roof,” said Mr. Mayank M Pal, General Manager of Al Wahda Mall.“We welcome residents and tourists alike to join us in this festive celebration and enjoy the interactive experiences, special photo ops, and surprises lined up for kids and families.”

All activities will take place at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi and are free for visitors to enjoy, reinforcing the mall's commitment to providing accessible and memorable experiences for everyone this festive season. Whether you're celebrating Eid or looking for summer fun, Al Wahda Mall promises entertainment that will delight the entire family.