Danish FM denies Chinese threat, warns US on Greenland
(MENAFN) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen cautioned on Wednesday that any attempt by the US to seize Greenland without Copenhagen’s consent could signal the collapse of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He dismissed suggestions of a Chinese presence on the island during a television interview.
"At least, I do not hope so, because, I mean, that would be the end of NATO," Rasmussen said when asked whether the US might try to take control of the autonomous territory against Denmark’s wishes.
Rasmussen, who recently met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington to discuss Arctic security and bilateral relations, stressed that while Denmark shares American concerns about the region, negotiations have clear limits.
"Of course, we have our red lines. I mean, this is 2026, you trade with people, but you don't trade people," he said, highlighting the rights of Greenland’s residents.
Addressing concerns about other powers operating in the Arctic, Rasmussen firmly rejected claims of Chinese influence. "We haven't seen China's warship in previously for a decade or so, there's absolutely no Chinese investments in Greenland," he said, noting that as prime minister he had personally blocked Chinese infrastructure projects to prevent a "Chinese footprint."
The foreign minister added that Greenlanders would not support independence or a transfer of governance to the US, pointing to the extensive social benefits provided by Denmark. "I think there's no way that US will pay for Scandinavian welfare system in Greenland, honestly speaking," he remarked.
