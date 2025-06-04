Kalorama Forecasts $2.3 Billion Hba1c Market By 2029, Driven By POC Growth, Emerging Markets, And Digital Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2024, the global HbA1c in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market generated $1.7 billion and is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The report underscores the growing role of HbA1c testing in diabetes screening, monitoring, and personalized care-particularly as point-of-care (POC) adoption accelerates to meet demand for fast, decentralized diagnostics.

"Laboratory-based testing has long been the gold standard for HbA1c," said Daniel Granderson, Senior Editor at Kalorama Information. "But with advancing technology and rising demand, we're seeing a significant shift toward POC testing. These platforms have been a major driver of diagnostics market growth over the past decade."

Key Findings:



North America and Europe accounted for over 73% of 2024 revenues, but Asia-Pacific and Latin America are gaining momentum due to aging populations, rising diabetes prevalence, and expanding healthcare systems.



Lab-based HbA1c testing remains dominant, but POC platforms are growing faster due to convenience and innovation.



Abbott leads the market with a 17% share, followed by Roche (11%) and Bio-Rad. The top five HbA1c competitors combine to account for 45% of the overall market.

Emerging technologies-nanotech, mobile-connected assays, AI, and deep learning-are enabling real-time, home-based monitoring and predictive care.

Why This Report Matters Now:

As global diabetes rates climb and healthcare systems emphasize chronic disease management and cost control, HbA1c testing is central to improving outcomes. The integration of digital tools, biosensor innovation, and government screening programs is reshaping how and where testing is done. This report gives stakeholders a clear view of:



Where growth is happening (geographically and technologically)



How to enter or expand in the market



Which products and competitors are gaining share



What barriers exist in reimbursement, pricing, and procurement

How to prioritize investments and R&D pipelines

Whether you're building a product roadmap, evaluating acquisition targets, or justifying a strategic pivot, this report provides the data, competitive intelligence, and trend forecasting you need to move forward with confidence.

