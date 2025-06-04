Global And Specialist Tech Providers Unite At Techsmart NFP 2025 To Help Nonprofits Turn Strategy Into Action
Alan Perestrello, MD, HartSquare speaking at TechSmartNFP
Real stories, real impact: TechSmart NFP connects nonprofit decision-makers
Beyond buzzwords: TechSmart NFP 2025 shows how nonprofits are turning strategy into action-with support from Microsoft, Salesforce and more.TechSmart NFP 2025 brings together the full spectrum of nonprofit technology - from global platforms to independent specialists - and, most importantly, the people pushing the sector forward.” - Alan Perestrello, Managing Director, Hart Square LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global and Specialist Tech Providers Unite at TechSmart NFP 2025 to Help Nonprofits Turn Strategy into Action
TechSmart NFP 2025 bring together a powerful mix of global platforms and specialist technology partners to help charities, associations, and membership organisations turn digital strategy into real-world impact.
Taking place on 23rd September 2025 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London, St Pauls, the event welcomes Microsoft as exclusive Gold Sponsor, supported by a strong line-up of Silver Sponsors including Salesforce, Pixl8, mhance, Bluelight, TES, and Kerv.
A spectrum of solutions, one goal: practical impact
From cloud platforms and CRM ecosystems to finance systems, digital engagement tools and AI-powered applications, the sponsors and exhibitors at TechSmart NFP 2025 represent a broad and relevant cross-section of the technologies now reshaping nonprofit operations and engagement.
Their approaches vary-some build on established enterprise platforms, others deliver dedicated systems developed specifically for nonprofit finance, CRM, digital engagement, service delivery, or AI. Together, they reflect how the sector is adopting a range of tools to meet evolving demands.
More than just a tech showcase
This year's programme includes solution-focused sessions, peer case studies, and interactive demos that highlight how organisations are moving from strategy to implementation with the right technology in place.
Quote: Alan Perestrello, Managing Director, Hart Square
“TechSmart NFP 2025 brings together the full spectrum of nonprofit technology - from global platforms to independent specialists - and, most importantly, the people pushing the sector forward. We're genuinely excited to see major players like Microsoft and Salesforce standing shoulder to shoulder with specialist providers, all working towards the same goal: helping charities and membership organisations succeed. It's this mix of ideas, expertise and energy that makes TechSmart so powerful.”
About TechSmart NFP 2025
Delivered by Hart Square in partnership with MemberWise , TechSmart NFP is the UK's leading event dedicated to nonprofit technology strategy, implementation, and innovation. With over 250 senior decision-makers expected, the programme includes hands-on demos, sponsor showcases, and practical guidance for those leading digital change in their organisations.
For more information and to register, visit co.
About Hart Square
We don't sell technology. We make it work.
Hart Square is the independent consultancy behind TechSmart NFP. Since 2009, we've worked exclusively with charities, membership organisations and associations-helping them plan, select, and implement the right digital and technology solutions to drive real impact.
We are the critical friend you need-from strategic planning to partner selection, project delivery and long-term success.
Legal Disclaimer:
