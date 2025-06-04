Aragon Research Identifies New Agentic Identity And Security Platforms (AISP) Market, Projected To Reach $32.9 Billion By 2031

Aragon Research

The Rise of Agentic Identity and Security Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, a leading technology research and advisory firm, today announced the release of its groundbreaking new research note, "The Rise of Agentic Identity and Security Platforms." Authored by Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, the note highlights the urgent need for robust security solutions as AI Agents and agentic systems rapidly proliferate across enterprises.

The rapid convergence of generative AI and conversational AI is fueling the development of sophisticated AI agents, essentially digital workers capable of performing full job roles. Enterprises are quickly adopting these AI Agents, with many already deploying hundreds, even thousands, across their operations. This widespread integration introduces a new level of risk, necessitating a specialized security approach.

Aragon Research's new note identifies and defines a critical emerging category: Agentic Identity and Security Platforms (AISP). These platforms are designed to identify and secure these proliferating AI agents and agentic systems, much like traditional identity and security solutions protect human users. This pivotal research underscores why AISP must become an integral part of every enterprise's AI operational strategy.

"The era of AI Agents and agentic systems is here, and their rapid deployment brings significant security challenges," stated Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO and Founder. "Just as we secure human identities and access, we must now do the same for our digital workforce. The Agentic Identity and Security Platform market is emerging to address this critical need, and we project it to reach an impressive $32.9 billion by 2031."

Agentic systems leverage the collaborative intelligence of multiple AI agents interacting with various entities, including humans and digital resources, to solve complex problems. The effectiveness of these systems relies heavily on successfully managing communication, coordination, and integration across this diverse ecosystem.

As AI Agents and agentic systems become more sophisticated and prevalent, so too do the risks from malicious actors. By integrating AISP into every AI Agent and agentic deployment, enterprises can ensure their information, data, and intellectual property are protected.

The new research note, "The Rise of Agentic Identity and Security Platforms," is now available from Aragon Research.

