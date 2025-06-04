Designs For Health Launches Essentiagreenstm And Reds--One Scoop, Two Superfood Spectrums

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rooted in its Science-FirstTM philosophy, Designs for Health developed EssentiaGreensTM and Reds to meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers and practitioners seeking results-based formulations. These updated blends are low in oxalates**, made with organic ingredients and without common fillers or bulking agents, delivering concentrated plant-based nutrition in each scoop. Each formula contains three carefully selected organic blends of greens, vegetables, and fruits-targeted to optimize nutrient intake and antioxidant support.

"Our new EssentiaGreensTM and Reds product makes foundational health support more delicious, accessible, and effective," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "Our formula features a low-oxalate approach and made without common fillers or bulking agents, just clean, concentrated nutrients designed to support various key health benefits such as digestive health, energy, and antioxidant status."

Each serving of EssentiaGreensTM and Reds delivers 20+ clinically-dosed ingredients that have been carefully cultivated, harvested at their peak potency, and protected from environmental stressors to maintain optimal preservation of the beneficial plant ingredients.* All three formulas contain prebiotics, a high-ORAC antioxidant blend, and a curated blends of organic greens, vegetables, and fruits, and are made without grains, legumes, alfalfa, gluten, or artificial sweeteners.

Flavor Profiles:



Strawberry Kiwi: A vibrant, oxalate-conscious formula free of spinach and beet-ideal for those with sensitivities. ** Rated preferred in a consumer taste test against two leading greens powders.

Unflavored : A versatile, neutral base that pairs seamlessly with smoothies or functional beverages-same formula, same low-oxalate commitment. Chocolate : A rich cocoa-infused option featuring 17+ organic ingredients, with a crave-worthy taste and the same low-oxalate foundation.

The new EssentiaGreensTM and Reds is now available for purchase at DesignsforHealth . To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit .

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-FirstTM," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 35 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. /our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Less than 35-45 mg per serving on average, depending on flavor. Those following a low oxalate diet should evaluate their individual needs

