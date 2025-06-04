Marijuana, Roaches, Graffiti & Chaos: Inside Elon Musk's DOGE Takeover Of USIP Amid New Claims About His Drug Use

MENAFN - Live Mint) A photo circulating online allegedly shows marijuana left behind in the offices formerly occupied by Elon Musk's controversial DOGE unit. Daniel Knowles, a journalist with The Economist, posted the image on Bluesky, showing gloved hands holding what appears to be dried cannabis.

“A photo shared with me earlier of uh, DOGE's legacy at USIP,” Knowles captioned the image , claiming it was passed to him about affairs at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

Knowles reported that the marijuana was discovered in the garbage after DOGE staffers vacated the premises.

USIP: Rodents, water damage, and graffiti after DOGE takeover

The claim aligns with a detailed affidavit from USIP's Acting President and CEO George E. Moose, who described the condition of the office after DOGE's occupation as“damaged and neglected.”

“Among other things, they reported evidence of rats and roaches in the building. Vermin were not a problem prior to March 17, 2025,” Moose wrote in his sworn statement.

The affidavit, submitted in court, further revealed:



Water leaks and damage to the garage door

Missing ceiling tiles suggesting water damage

Graffiti on outdoor structures Failure to maintain key infrastructure, including the cooling tower and vehicle barriers

“The offices had been abandoned for weeks with only minimal security and janitorial staff present,” Moose noted.

Trump Executive Order sparked the seizure

The conflict began when President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February targeting USIP among other institutions. This allowed DOGE-the Department of Government Efficiency, reportedly spearheaded by Trump's top donor Elon Musk -to seize the USIP headquarters.

The initial attempt led to a tense standoff. According to court documents, DOGE returned with support from the FBI and D.C. police, eventually forcing Moose and his staff out of the building.

Court: DOGE had no authority to seize USIP

A D.C. court ruled in May that the Trump administration overstepped its bounds in trying to dismantle USIP. The judgment restored the institute's control over its $500 million headquarters and reinstated its staff.

DOGE didn't have the authority to seize the USIP headquarters or to fire the agency's employees, the judge wrote.

USIP, founded by Congress in 1984, operates as an independent, nonpartisan institution focused on conflict resolution and peacebuilding in over 24 global conflict zones.

The marijuana discovery comes as Elon Musk faces renewed scrutiny over his alleged personal drug use . A New York Times report claimed that Musk consumed large amounts of ketamine, Ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms during Trump's 2024 campaign.

“Elon Musk carried a medication box that contained 20 pills. He used ketamine that affected his bladder,” the report said, citing insiders.

These allegations have raised questions about Musk's behavior and leadership, especially as he exited political advising and returned to managing his sprawling business empire .

