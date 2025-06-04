HI-CHEW® And Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Team Up To Unveil Limited-Edition HI-CHEW® Blue Hawaii Tropical Candy Flavor For A Sweet Summer Escape

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HI-CHEWBlue Hawaii first made waves in 2022 with the launch of Fantasy Mix, quickly becoming a fan favorite for its bold blend of sweet citrus and juicy pineapple. Now, that same tropical twist is reimagined in Menchie's new HI-CHEWBlue Hawaii Tropical Candy flavor, capturing the refreshing taste of a sunny summer getaway in every spoonful. This limited-time flavor is nonfat and is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup.

"At HI-CHEW®, we're always exploring new ways to connect with our consumers and bring our signature fruit-forward flavors to life in exciting ways," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Teaming up with Menchie's allows us to meet brand fans where their cravings are, at the intersection of bold flavor and fun experiences. The launch of the HI-CHEW® Blue Hawaii Tropical Candy flavor is a perfect example of how HI-CHEW® continues to innovate and surprise our fans in unexpected and delightful ways."

Now in its seventh year, the partnership between HI-CHEW® and Menchie's continues to deliver exciting, innovative flavors that delight fans of all ages. With HI-CHEW's affinity for pushing the boundaries of fruit-flavored confections and Menchie's dedication to crafting one-of-a-kind frozen treat experiences, this year's collaboration brings the bold, tropical taste of Blue Hawaii to life like never before. Infused with tropical notes and a splash of nostalgic summer escape, HI-CHEW® Blue Hawaii Tropical Candy is more than just a flavor – it's a limited-time celebration of bold creativity and brand synergy that fans won't want to miss.

"We look forward to our HI-CHEW® collaboration year after year, and we couldn't be more excited to bring our guests something even more adventurous this summer," said Elizabeth Berry, VP of Marketing at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "Blue Hawaii Tropical Candy embodies our commitment to fun and flavor in every swirl, offering an enjoyable treat that brings a taste of tropical bliss to our cherished guests nationwide. We're proud to partner with HI-CHEW again to make the month of June deliciously unforgettable."

The HI-CHEW ® Blue Hawaii Tropical Candy flavor is available now throughout the month of June at participating Menchie's stores nationwide. To find a Menchie's store near you, visit Menchies . Like Menchie's on Facebook and follow Menchie's on Instagram and TikTok for the latest flavor news. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA ) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFTTM, and ChargelTM in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 300 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.

About Menchie's Frozen Yogurt:

Menchie's is North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise.. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "happy" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association. Menchie's also offers decadent vegan and dairy-free flavors, as well as gluten-free and no sugar added flavors, ensuring its commitment to offering something for everyone. Select Menchie's locations also offer customizable froyo cakes, sure to make any celebration one to remember.

SOURCE HI-CHEW