BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES IN THE UNITED STATES

Eighty-five percent of Blue Cross employees participated in company volunteer programs, contributing over 21,700 hours of service to support the health of Massachusetts communities.

The big picture: The Civic 50 list evaluates companies based on the scale, sophistication, and impact of their community engagement and corporate philanthropy.

The Civic 50 survey, administered by True Impact and analyzed by VeraWorks, uses quantitative and multiple-choice questions to inform the scoring process. It is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

What they're saying:



Jeff Bellows, VP of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross : "Together with our incredible not-for-profit partners, we're committed to building healthier, more inclusive communities across the state and creating lasting change. We're proud to be recognized by Points of Light for our leadership in corporate citizenship and especially as the two-time health care sector leader." Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO at Points of Light: "In an ever-evolving landscape, companies are looking to ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities, customers, and stakeholders. Companies like Blue Cross are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employees' well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business, and brings value and meaning to their work. Their efforts provide a model for others looking to bring the benefits of volunteering and social impact to their workforce and they're extremely deserving of this recognition."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma ) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably, and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and LinkedIn .

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts