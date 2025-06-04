Civil Defense Responds To 1,485 Various Emergencies In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) - The Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) said its crews responded to 1,485 various incidents across the Kingdom in the last 24 hours, most of which were first aid, rescue and fires.Of these were 1,304 ambulance calls, 111 rescue operations and 70 fires, the PSD said, urging the public to heed public safety regulations, particularly with the start of summer, for their safety and to protect their property.