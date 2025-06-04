Nom Nom and Kristin Chenoweth Cast a Spell on Boring Mealtimes with Their New“Enrichment Magic” Campaign

Through a whimsical new digital campaign, Nom Nom brings to life the benefits of dog enrichment, starting in the bowl.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nom Nom , the vet-developed, fresh take on dog food dedicated to making mealtime magical, is teaming up with Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and proud dog parent Kristin Chenoweth to debut its newest campaign: "Enrichment Magic." Launching today, the campaign redefines what it means to "pamper your dog" by spotlighting enrichment as an essential part of pup parenting.

Kristin Chenoweth stars as the charismatic“Enrichment Witch,” a playful, all-knowing guide who appears-often with a musical flourish-to help dog parents turn dull routines into joyful rituals and make mealtime magical.

Boredom, beware. At the heart of Enrichment Magic is a whimsical short-form video series, which will launch on Nom Nom's YouTube channel and cascade across social channels. Chenoweth stars as the charismatic "Enrichment Witch," a playful, all-knowing guide who appears-often with a musical flourish-to help dog parents turn dull routines into joyful rituals and make mealtime magical. With its lighthearted tone and relatable moments, the series delivers a powerful reminder: enrichment is the highest form of pampering.

In fact, a recent Nom Nom survey* found :



78% of dog parents experience negative emotions-like guilt, anxiety, or helplessness-when their pup seems bored.

71% believe their dog's happiness would improve with more enrichment. 87% of dog parents admit to doing at least one indulgent behavior out of guilt-like buying treats, turning on dog TV, or giving something because their dog looked sad. Nearly one-fourth say they've spent more than $1,000 on non-essential items, to make their dog feel happier.

"At Nom Nom, we believe enrichment is the foundation of the dog and dog parent bond, and should be part of every single day, with no better place to start than at mealtime," says Rachel Porges, Chief Innovation & Brand Development Officer, Nom Nom . "We found that dog parents are often anxious or concerned about their pup being bored, and found that leaning into enrichment and excitement - at mealtime and throughout the day - helps answer that need. Partnering with a passionate dog parent like Kristin, felt like magic in itself, as she brings heart, humor, and an authentic conscious dog parenting style, making her the perfect voice to help us shift the conversation. With Enrichment Magic, we're showing that joy, stimulation, and nutrition can be part of every day - and every bowl."

Why Enrichment Matters Now

The campaign spotlights enrichment , engaging a dog's senses, mind, and instincts to support their well-being. But enrichment isn't just a campaign theme; Nom Nom is passionate about educating dog parents on why enrichment matters, how it works, and how it can include mealtime and extend beyond the bowl. While buying blingy collars and posh beds is delightful, enrichment is intentional, and designed to satisfy a dog's natural need for mental and physical engagement, beyond pampering. Backed by science and packed with craveable tastes, textures, and aromas, Nom Nom's vet-developed meals are designed to enrich a dog's life, starting at mealtime.

But enrichment doesn't have to be complicated. As Chenoweth shows, it can start with one simple, intentional change: the food in your dog's bowl.

"I used to think enrichment meant toys, posh beds, or long walks, but I've learned that dogs crave mental and physical challenges that keep them engaged, and that is the real secret to enrichment," Kristin Chenoweth shares. "Now I see how even mealtimes can spark daily joy and stimulation. With Nom Nom, Thunder isn't just eating, she's experiencing tastes, textures and aromas. Now we're exploring, thinking, and truly enjoying the experience." Paw-all offered at a greater value than buying each item separately. These toys and delicious food products will take center stage in several of Kristin's videos and be prominently featured across social media channels throughout the campaign.

Nom Nom Debuts Enrichment Dog Bundle at Chewy

Nom Nom has also curated a limited edition Enrichment Kit that is available exclusively at Chewy, a leading destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. This bundle includes Nom Nom's gently cooked dog food and new Nom Nom Wafer dog treats, paired with engaging enrichment toys from Outward Hound and West Paw-all offered at a greater value than buying each item separately. These toys and delicious food products will take center stage in several of Kristin's videos and be prominently featured across social media channels throughout the campaign.

Discover the Magic

Uncover the full campaign and explore enrichment resources at MakeMealtimeMagical , and follow along on Nom Nom's Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

About Nom Nom

Nom Nom is committed to helping support the health and wellness of pets across the country, through gently cooked, delicious dog food, treats and probiotics, developed by our veterinary nutritionist and team of PhDs. With recipes backed by science, and in line with AAFCO nutrition guidelines for all life stages, each meal contains real, visible ingredients that are packed with the tastes, textures and aromas that dogs love, with the vitamins and minerals they need. Founded in 2014, Nom Nom remains at the forefront of the pet wellness industry and has accounted for nearly 40 million meals to pet owners across the country through subscription via delivery services and retail at Chewy and select PetSmart locations.

*Source: Nom Nom and /prompt Custom Survey, April 2025

