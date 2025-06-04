Video Hiring Pioneer Wedgehr Announces Strategic Investment Round Led By Industry Veterans And Growth-Oriented Investors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WedgeHR, the video interviewing platform revolutionizing how businesses hire, today announced the successful close of its latest funding round. This investment brings together an elite group of HR tech operators, franchising leaders, and growth-focused investors, accelerating WedgeHR's mission to simplify and humanize hiring at scale.

Participants in the round include former Terryberry executives Scott VanderLeek, Mike Byam, and David Beemer, renowned for scaling performance-based HR solutions; franchising expert and serial entrepreneur Kristi Mailloux; and operational scale strategist Todd Recknagel. Mailloux, Recknagel, Byam, and Beemer now join the WedgeHR Board of Directors, alongside newly appointed board member Chris Tarrant, a seasoned operator and executive advisor. Investor Sam Shooster also joins the round, bringing deep experience in venture capital and growth-stage strategy.

WedgeHR also welcomes BDev Ventures as an institutional investor, marking a new phase of systematized growth, technical scale, and strategic backing.

As part of this growth phase, WedgeHR has strengthened its executive team with two key leadership additions:



Aaron Schaap joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing extensive experience in operational leadership, team development, and startup scale. Scott VanderLeek steps in as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), adding decades of high-performance sales expertise and a proven track record in enterprise growth.

"This round isn't just about capital - it's about surrounding WedgeHR with leaders who've built and scaled iconic companies," said Matt Baxter, CEO and Founder of WedgeHR. "With Aaron and Scott joining the executive team and the backing of these world-class investors, we're positioned to help thousands more businesses hire faster, smarter, and with greater human connection."

The new capital will fuel product-led growth initiatives, deepen integrations with top ATS and HR platforms, and accelerate revenue through franchisor, QSR, and enterprise channel partnerships.

WedgeHR has seen rapid growth over the past year by helping companies reduce time-to-hire, eliminate early-stage ghosting, and screen talent in a more authentic, human way - all with just 15 minutes of setup time.

About WedgeHR

WedgeHR helps businesses hire faster by replacing early-stage interviews with recorded video responses - giving employers a clearer, more efficient way to screen candidates while saving recruiters hours in the process. With a mission to remove friction from hiring and connect people to better opportunities, WedgeHR powers hiring for franchise groups, high-volume employers, and growing businesses across North America.

