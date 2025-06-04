403
Bulgaria Poised to Join Eurozone in 2026
(MENAFN) The European Commission declared on Wednesday that Bulgaria is prepared to adopt the euro currency starting January 1, 2026, having satisfied all the essential criteria. This announcement was made in the 2025 Convergence Report, which was commissioned by Bulgarian officials.
According to the report, Bulgaria meets all four required nominal convergence benchmarks for euro adoption, and its legal framework is fully compatible with EU regulations.
"This marks a critical and historic step on Bulgaria's journey towards euro adoption," the commission stated, emphasizing that the nation's economy is adequately ready to integrate into the eurozone.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her support for the milestone, saying: "Today, Bulgaria is one step closer to its adoption as currency."
She further added, "Thanks to the euro, Bulgaria's economy will become stronger, with more trade with euro area partners, foreign direct investment, access to finance, quality jobs and real incomes."
Once approved by the EU Council, Bulgaria will become the 21st country to join the euro area. The commission released its findings in tandem with an assessment from the European Central Bank.
Bulgaria had officially requested the special Convergence Report in February 2025.
