Brazil’s Lula Blasts U.S. Visa Restrictions on Judge Alexandre de Moraes
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva strongly criticized the recent U.S. visa restrictions targeting Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes, branding the move as “unacceptable.”
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Lula stressed, "It's unacceptable for a president of any country to comment on decisions made by another country's Supreme Court."
This statement follows U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement of new visa limitations aimed at foreign officials accused of "censoring American citizens or companies."
Justice Moraes, who temporarily blocked the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in 2024 for noncompliance with Brazilian law, appears to be directly targeted by the updated U.S. policy.
Lula vowed to protect Moraes and any other STF justice facing similar sanctions, underscoring his commitment to Brazil’s judicial independence.
Currently, Moraes is handling the case against ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of orchestrating an attempted coup on January 8, 2023. Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, a federal deputy on leave and living in the U.S., has called on American authorities to impose sanctions on Moraes.
Lula condemned this intervention, saying, "It's regrettable that a Brazilian congressman, the son of a former president, is calling for foreign interference in our domestic affairs. That is serious. It's unpatriotic -- a terrorist act."
Meanwhile, Eduardo Bolsonaro faces a Brazilian probe for alleged obstruction of justice and attempts to pressure officials by soliciting U.S. involvement against Moraes.
