Aamir Khan Reveals Son Junaid's Battle With Dyslexia: 'I Was Harsh Without Knowing'
Aamir Khan shared that his son, Junaid Khan, is dyslexic and revealed how Taare Zameen Par deeply mirrored their family's personal experiences and emotional journey.
My son Junaid had dyslexia, so when I first came across the story of Taare Zameen Par, it was incredibly emotional for me. The narrative felt very personal, and honestly, it was quite hard to digest at first.
Aamir Khan said it was difficult because, in Taare Zameen Par, he played the role of a father who scolds a child with dyslexia-mirroring his own life, where he initially didn't fully understand his son Junaid's condition.
This is the first time Aamir Khan has opened up about his son Junaid's dyslexia. He admitted,“I have never spoken about Junaid's problem anywhere before. It was a deeply personal matter, and I didn't feel ready to share it until now.”
Now that he himself has spoken about his condition, I feel comfortable sharing this. In the beginning, I didn't understand my son's problem and would often scold him, not realizing he was struggling with something much deeper-something beyond his control.
He couldn't even write the letter 'A' correctly, and he would often write 'from' instead of 'for.' At the time, I just didn't get what was going on. I thought he was being careless, not realizing it was dyslexia.
Gradually, I began to understand my son's condition and started guiding him with patience and care. Aamir Khan's film Taare Zameen Par, which draws from this personal journey, is set to release on June 20th.
