Germany Evacuates Thousands After WWII Bomb Discovery
(MENAFN) The German metropolis of Cologne is bracing for its most extensive evacuation effort since the Second World War, following the detection of three undetonated bombs in the Deutz neighborhood.
Approximately 20,000 individuals are being relocated while specialist bomb disposal units prepare to deactivate two 20-ton explosives and one 10-ton device, each equipped with impact-triggered fuses, according to a public broadcaster.
The evacuation perimeter covers a considerable portion of central Cologne, including areas of the historic old town.
This necessitates the temporary closure of 58 hotels, along with prominent museums, schools, nurseries, and municipal facilities.
Several major bridges crossing the Rhine—specifically the Hohenzollern, Deutz, and Severins bridges—have been shut down.
Additionally, Cologne Messe/Deutz railway station has ceased operations.
Deutsche Bahn has alerted passengers to significant delays and service disruptions, including the suspension of the ICE Sprinter line between Cologne and Berlin, as well as certain routes to Stuttgart.
Trains are being redirected, resulting in delays of up to 10 minutes.
Local officials have stated that evacuation procedures and all associated closures began at 8 a.m. local time.
They also emphasized that individuals refusing to evacuate may be removed by police.
To assist those displaced, the city has established two temporary shelters—one at Exhibition Hall 10.1 and another at the Humboldtstrasse Vocational College.
Authorities noted that pets are not permitted at these locations.
