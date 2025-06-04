Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) Honored For Fintech Excellence In The Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2025

Global Banking & Finance Review is proud to announce that Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST) has been awarded Best Fintech Company Brunei 2025 and Excellence in Innovation - Fintech Digital Transformation Brunei 2025 in the prestigious Global Banking & Finance Awards® , in recognition of its outstanding contributions to digital financial services and innovation in Brunei.

These awards highlight DST's transformation from a traditional telecommunications provider into a dynamic digital-first company. Through the launch of its cloud-native infrastructure, integrated CRM, and the MyDST Super App, DST has successfully embedded fintech innovation into every layer of its operations - setting a new benchmark for digital transformation in Brunei. DST has distinguished itself by building a robust fintech ecosystem that empowers consumers and businesses through secure, inclusive, and user-friendly digital tools.

“DST has raised the bar for fintech innovation in Brunei,” said Wanda Rich, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review.“From the launch of the MyDST Super App to its full cloud migration, DST's transformation reflects a strong commitment to improving financial access and delivering a seamless digital experience. The app's ability to unify payments, services, and marketplace access in one platform has made it a true digital enabler for both consumers and businesses.”

Designed to simplify digital transactions, the MyDST Super App offers a full suite of fintech tools - including e-wallet functionality, bill payments, insurance management, and a digital marketplace - all within a single platform. Its role in driving financial inclusion and supporting MSMEs has made it a standout example of innovation in Brunei's evolving digital economy. As Brunei's first telecom operator to migrate its core infrastructure to the cloud, DST has also improved scalability, data security, and operational agility.

DST's digital platforms are helping expand access to financial tools for individuals and small businesses across Brunei. By offering integrated services through the MyDST Super App and a customer-focused digital experience, DST is supporting the country's transition toward a more inclusive and cashless digital economy.

With these dual honors, DST solidifies its role as a fintech leader and digital innovator in Southeast Asia.

About Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST)

Established in 2020, DST is Brunei's leading digital and telecommunications service provider. Leveraging over two decades of industry experience, DST offers mobile, fixed, and digital services with a focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and financial accessibility.

For more information, visit

About the Global Banking & Finance Awards®

Since 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards® have recognized excellence, innovation, and performance across the global financial community. The awards honor organizations that make outstanding contributions to their sectors and drive positive change within the financial industry.

For more information, visit .